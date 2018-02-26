Alberta Children’s Hospital put on lockdown Sunday

Calgary police were called to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for reports of an incident involving a firearm at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Families of patients inside the hospital confirmed to Global News that several units were put on lockdown but they were not given further details.

Jay Bruzell was at the hospital where his 16-year-old son was getting X-rays and confirmed that his unit was put on lockdown.

Police said officers and hospital security staff conducted a sweep of the building and found nothing.

The lockdown was lifted by 9:40 p.m.

Witnesses said dozens of police vehicles surrounded the hospital and closed nearby roads.

Police continue to investigate.