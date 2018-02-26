Alberta Children's Hospital Lockdown
February 26, 2018 12:16 am
Updated: February 26, 2018 1:12 am

Alberta Children’s Hospital put on lockdown Sunday

By Reporter  Global News

A large police presence at the Alberta Children's Hospital on Sunday.

Global News
Calgary police were called to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for reports of an incident involving a firearm at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Families of patients inside the hospital confirmed to Global News that several units were put on lockdown but they were not given further details.

Jay Bruzell was at the hospital where his 16-year-old son was getting X-rays and confirmed that his unit was put on lockdown.

Police said officers and hospital security staff conducted a sweep of the building and found nothing.

The lockdown was lifted by 9:40 p.m.

Witnesses said dozens of police vehicles surrounded the hospital and closed nearby roads.
Police continue to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

