Threat to Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton

A threat was made to the Stollery Children’s Hospital on the same night two other children’s hospitals in Canada were put on lockdown.

Edmonton police confirmed a threat was made to the Edmonton hospital, but did not elaborate on the nature of it. Despite the threat, the “hospital within a hospital” at the University of Alberta Hospital was not put on lockdown.

The Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto did experience lockdowns though.

Calgary police were called to reports of an incident involving a firearm at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, and families in the hospital said several units were put on lockdown but they were not given further details.

Police and hospital security staff conducted a sweep of the building and found nothing, so the lockdown was lifted by 9:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Alberta Children’s Hospital put on lockdown Sunday

Meanwhile in Toronto, a “low risk” situation prompted the lockdown of the SickKids hospital emergency room for several hours overnight.

Officers surrounded the building for several hours before lockdown was lifted Monday morning. Toronto police would not comment on the specifics of the incident.

READ MORE: Toronto’s SickKids hospital emergency room went into lockdown overnight

It’s not yet known if any of the incidents are related.