U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy questions why Ivanka Trump was at Olympics

A U.S. Olympic skier wondered aloud why Ivanka Trump was at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

“Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony,” Gus Kenworthy wrote on his Twitter account. “Well … Everyone except Ivanka.”

He then asked why U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter was a part of the event.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Ivanka Trump was in Pyeongchang to serve as the honorary leader of the U.S. delegation at the Olympic closing ceremony.

The president’s daughter has also said the purpose of her visit is to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

Trump was also a part of the presidential delegation at the Olympics. She shared photos from several events on her Twitter feed, as did White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders.

Hanging out with amazing American athletes and their families as we get ready to watch USA in the men’s 4-man bobsleigh finals. Go TeamUSA! 🇺🇸 #TeamUSA #WinterOlympics #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/ugnu3nLRJP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2018

Congratulations to my new buddy Luke’s dad and #TeamUSA on winning Olympic gold! #Curling https://t.co/dPQyHVWlcV — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2018

This is not the first time a flare-up has occurred between a Winter Olympian and a member of the Trump administration.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was chosen to lead the country’s Olympic delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

When Adam Rippon, an openly gay Olympian was asked about it in January, he questioned the decision.

“You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy?” Rippon asked a USA Today reporter. “I’m not buying it.”

Rippon told the newspaper he would prefer not to meet with the vice-president at the traditional meet-and-greet.

“If it were before my event, I would absolutely not go out of my way to meet somebody who I felt has gone out of their way to not only show that they aren’t a friend of a gay person but that they think that they’re sick,” Rippon said. “I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.

Rippon said during the Games that he was offered a phone call with Pence but turned down the opportunity.

Gus Kenworthy, who is also an openly gay Olympian, has come under fire after cameras captured him kissing his boyfriend at the bottom of the ski hill following his race.

He shared a screen capture of the moment on Instagram while saying, “My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN!”