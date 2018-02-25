Canada
February 25, 2018

SQ visits 75 bars across Quebec in operation to fight organized crime

Global News

SQ officers visited 75 different bars across 11 regions of Quebec for Operation CIBLER.

Global News
In their fight against organized crime and drug traffic, Sûreté du Québec officers visited over 75 bars across 11 different regions of Quebec.

Operation “CIBLER” (Concertation Contre l’Intimidation dans les Bars Licencies avec l’Equipe de Reseignment) was carried out in collaboration with eight different police departments.

The visits allowed officers to gather information and establish a connection with owners and staff to help increase the feeling of security inside the establishments and counter potential drug activity, according to the SQ.

There were no arrests during the operation.

-With files from La Presse Canadienne 

