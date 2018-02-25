Man stabbed in downtown Montreal

A 22 year-old man was stabbed early Sunday in downtown Montreal.

At around 3:40 a.m., the victim was found bleeding at the corner of Guy Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Police say the young man was stabbed at least once in the back. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Montreal Police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said the victim got into a conflict with several individuals near Crescent Street prior to the incident.

The canine unit was on the scene trying to locate evidence. The perimeter around Guy and De Maisonneuve was lifted around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are unclear to police as they say the victim is not cooperating.

“It’s going to be hard to make an arrest,” Boiselle said.