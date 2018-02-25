North Korean Olympic delegate says Pyongyang willing to hold talks with U.S.

The South Korean president’s office says a North Korean delegate to Olympics has said Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with U.S.

The Blue House, South Korea’s presidential office, reported the news during the games’ closing ceremony. It did not immediately have further details.

The United States and North Korea, which have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war after an armistice in 1953, have been at odds for decades. In recent months the war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated as the North tests nuclear missiles and Washington pushes it to disarm.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is at the closing ceremony and sitting in the same box with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Worker’s Party Central Committee. They did not appear to interact when South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with dignitaries at the beginning of the ceremony.