Politics
February 25, 2018 7:08 am
Updated: February 25, 2018 11:39 am

North Korean Olympic delegate says Pyongyang willing to hold talks with U.S.

By The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: The North Korea delegation to the Olympics in South Korea arrived Sunday for the closing c ceremony.

A A

The South Korean president’s office says a North Korean delegate to Olympics has said Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with U.S.

READ MORE: Live coverage of Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremonies

The Blue House, South Korea’s presidential office, reported the news during the games’ closing ceremony. It did not immediately have further details.

WATCH: People protest North Korea outside South Korea Olympic stadium

The United States and North Korea, which have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war after an armistice in 1953, have been at odds for decades. In recent months the war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated as the North tests nuclear missiles and Washington pushes it to disarm.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is at the closing ceremony and sitting in the same box with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Worker’s Party Central Committee. They did not appear to interact when South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with dignitaries at the beginning of the ceremony.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
North Korea
North Korea Olympic Delegate
North Korea Olympic Games
North Korea Olympics
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Games
Pyongyang
South Korea
united states north korea
United States North Korea Relations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News