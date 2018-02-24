It’s sub-zero and snowing, but in Vancouver, some sleep outside anyway

The City of Vancouver has opened three warming centres as temperatures plunge and a late season snow storm blankets the region.

But even with an option for a roof over their heads, some homeless people are still choosing to sleep outside.

Dan says he has too many bags that he can’t just leave it, so he chooses to stay in the same spot.

“A couple from Washington pulled up to me the other day and they gave me a goose down blanket and they asked if I wanted one and I said, ‘For sure, yeah,’ so it’s been pretty warm actually.”

Kirstyn says she sleeps underneath a tarped restaurant patio because she doesn’t feel safe in shelters in general.

“A lot of stuff goes missing there, sometimes there’s a lot of violence as well and it’s not exactly the cleanest place to be either,” she said.

“I’ve been gathering a lot of blankets that have been handed out, sleeping bags, and I’ve somewhat hoarded it and made myself my little cart which carries everything and keep all that dry, I have like, a shower curtain, some tarps.”

The city of Vancouver has opened warming centers at the Britannia Community Centre, Carnegie Community Centre and the Central Branch Library.

BC Housing has also activated emergency winter shelters across the region.