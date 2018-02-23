Stolen wedding ring returned to Hamilton woman

A woman has been reunited with her wedding band after reporting it stolen to Hamilton police.

Police say the ring, which had been given to her by her late husband, was taken last month —along with other jewelry — when movers were hired to assist the woman.

The jewelry — valued at $10,000— was then sold and subsequently recovered by the Hamilton police PAWN unit.

A 34-year-old Dundas man has been charged with fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in property over $5,000.

He was released after promising to appear in court at a later date.