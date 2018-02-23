Crime
Victoria police officers assaulted during separate incidents, one recovering from injuries

It was a tough night for Victoria cops after two officers were assaulted in separate incidents.

The first occurred at 10 p.m. Thursday when officers were called to the 800-block of Wharf Street for a young woman camping illegally.

Police say when two officers offered her a ride to a shelter or where camping is legal, she attacked and assaulted one of them.

She was arrested and officers weren’t hurt.

The second incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200-block of Douglas Street when officers intervened in a fight.

A young woman involved in the altercation assaulted an officer who was injured and later treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Other officers arrived and arrested the woman and several charges are now pending.

