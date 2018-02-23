Victoria police officers assaulted during separate incidents, one recovering from injuries
It was a tough night for Victoria cops after two officers were assaulted in separate incidents.
The first occurred at 10 p.m. Thursday when officers were called to the 800-block of Wharf Street for a young woman camping illegally.
Police say when two officers offered her a ride to a shelter or where camping is legal, she attacked and assaulted one of them.
She was arrested and officers weren’t hurt.
The second incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200-block of Douglas Street when officers intervened in a fight.
A young woman involved in the altercation assaulted an officer who was injured and later treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Other officers arrived and arrested the woman and several charges are now pending.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.