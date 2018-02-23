Murder charge withdrawn in Edmonton arson that killed baby boy

The second-degree murder charge laid against a 20-year-old man after a baby boy died following a house fire last summer in southwest Edmonton has been withdrawn, Global News has learned.

On Aug. 22, 2017, five-month-old Hunter Brown died after a fire at his family’s home in the Ambleside neighbourhood.

Four days later, Bronson Woycenko, 20, was charged with second-degree murder, arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Jessica Tammerand, 19, was charged with arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Global News has confirmed that on Feb. 1, Woycenko’s second-degree murder charge was withdrawn. Other charges laid against him were updated.

All charges against Tammerand were dropped. The Crown said the changes were made in both cases due the low chance of being found guilty.

“With the ongoing assessment of the case, the Crown determined that the evidence in relation to the second-degree murder charge no longer met the prosecution standard of ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction,'” a spokesperson for Alberta Justice said.

Woycenko’s “arson, and disregard for life” charge was withdrawn and replaced with “arson, damage by fire to property/furniture.”

The Edmonton Police Service is aware of the situation but stresses the homicide section is still actively investigating the case.

Investigators believe outdoor patio furniture was purposely set on fire near the front door of the home. The flames spread quickly, trapping the child and his mother, 29-year-old Angie Tang, in the home. They were rescued by firefighters.

Hunter died a short time later from smoke inhalation and Tang was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Cordell Brown, the father of the boy killed in the fire, said Tammerand and Woycenko had previously rented a room in the home for about a month in early 2017, before being evicted. He alleged the pair stole from him, smoked in the home and caused damage.

Watch below: The two people charged with setting a fire that killed a five month old child made their first court appearances on Sept. 1, 2017. Fletcher Kent was there and spoke with Cordell Brown, the victim’s father.

Brown said in total, the pair was evicted three times from various properties he owned.

Hunter’s death was Edmonton’s 32nd homicide of 2017.

With files from Brenton Driedger 630 CHED and Fletcher Kent, Global News.