Suicide bomber attacks U.S. Embassy in Montenegro

The U.S. Embassy in the capital of Montenegro was attacked by a suicide bomber Wednesday, the Montenegrin government announced on Twitter.

The unidentified man threw an explosive device, most likely a hand grenade, at the building in Podgorica at 12:30 a.m. (local time) before taking his own life, the statement said.

The embassy has issued a security alert noting that there is an “active security situation” and asking U.S. citizens to stay clear of the area.

It also asked U.S. citizens to “avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and follow the instructions of local authorities.”

A Reuters photographer in the capital city of Podgorica said a police vehicle blocked the street where the embassy is located, adding that no damage was visible.

Montenegro, the smallest of all former Yugoslav republics, was the 29th country to join NATO last May.

*With files from Reuters