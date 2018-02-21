Is Ed Sheeran a married man?

Did Ed Sheeran get hitched!? That is the question that everyone is asking after a London concert Tuesday night where Sheeran was sporting a gold band on the third finger of his left hand. Check out the video below, Sheeran can clearly be seen wearing the ring in a fan-captured video.

Sheeran was headlining a show at Indigo at the O2 as part of the War Child BRITs Week series of concerts to benefit children living in war-torn countries. So perhaps Sheeran and his lady love tied the knot on the down low. If that’s the case, congrats to the happy couple.