‘Savage Cuts’ weight loss aid seized by Health Canada

A warning from Health Canada: there may be a serious health risk for anyone taking a weight loss pill distributed from Vancouver.

It’s called Savage Cuts, an ultra-concentrated weight loss aid that claims to increase metabolism.

But the formula contains Yohimbe, a prescription drug that “should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional.”

READ MORE: Health Canada looking into Claire’s cosmetics after store pulls products over asbestos fears

“Serious side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea, and sleep disorders,” said Health Canada spokesperson Andre Gagnon.

“The fact [is] that they don’t have ingredients on the label, and that can include ingredients like prescription drugs, possibly at doses that are exceeding recommend amounts,” he said.

READ MORE: Health Canada approval of multiple sclerosis drug ‘absolutely a game-changer’

“They have not been approved by Health Canada and that means they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness or quality.”

The product is being distributed from Vancouver to locations all across the country.