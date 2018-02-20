Radiohead announces 2018 U.S. and Canada tour

After the unfortunate stage collapse hours before a June 2012 Toronto Radiohead concert — which took one crewman’s life and cancelled the show — fans were certain the British band wouldn’t want to return to the city.

Now, six years later, Thom Yorke and crew are embarking on a North American tour, and so far, Toronto and Montreal are the only Canadian cities on the docket. (Take heart, west coasters: it’s possible the band will circle around and cover the west coast later in the year.)

After the band’s six South American dates in April, Radiohead is heading due north and starting off their North American tour in Chicago, Ill., hitting Montreal for two nights (July 16 and 17) before playing a two-night stand at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on July 19 and 20.

The released tour dates are listed below.

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available through W.A.S.T.E. (the band’s website) beginning Feb. 21, and the rest of the tickets go on sale Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

Radiohead’s last album, A Moon Shaped Pool, which was released on May 8, 2016, appeared on many best-of lists and topped the charts in several countries.

For full details and ticket information, visit Radiohead’s official website.