Siksika Nation rallies against government over placement of children in non-Indigenous foster homes​

On Family Day, a time when families typically come together, members of the Siksika Nation rallied against the Alberta government in an effort to bring two indigenous children home.

Chief Joseph Weasel Child and other representatives from several nations referred to a child and family case currently before the provincial court of Alberta.

Weasel Child said two children were deliberately placed in a non-Indigenous home without approval from the band.

“How can this happen to two children?” Chief Weasel Child said. “They’re being forcefully taken, they’re being denied their culture, their language, contact with their parents, families, their people.”

Siksika Nation wants clearer policies and a change in the justice system for Indigenous foster children.

Deanna Ledoux, an appointed First Nations child advocate in this case, says the option for the children to stay with relatives was not explored.

“When there is family that children belong to, these children belong to two nations. It’s not like they’re orphaned or they’re nobody’s children, these children have family that want them,” Ledoux said.

“The issue is that we have a set of foster parents that didn’t agree with the permanency plan and have taken this particular file out of the First Nation’s jurisdiction by giving it to family law.

“I wouldn’t say that policies haven’t been broken. There hasn’t been cooperation from the ministry in terms of providing the nation of Saskatchewan the information that I needed. I can see that just the fact that this is at a trial, there’s ministerial errors that need to be addressed,” Ledoux said.