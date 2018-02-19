One Dead ; Fire Marshal investigating house fire in Georgetown

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Halton Regional Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a home that was the scene of a house fire in Georgetown.

Emergency crews responded to the semi-detached home on Raylawn Crescent around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night after nearby neighbours noticed smoke billowing from the house.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, however while searching the home a short time later, discovered the body of a man in the basement.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified and will attend the scene alongside Halton Regional Police investigators.

The identity of the deceased and their age has not been released, and police will not be speculating the cause of death as the investigation is ongoing.

