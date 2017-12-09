Fatal single-vehicle crash in Georgetown leaves one man dead

An 18-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown.

Police say the accident occurred on Main Street South at Maple Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to investigators at the scene, the vehicle, which has been described as a Toyota sport coupe, struck several light poles before coming to a stop. The 18-year-old victim was found in the backseat of the vehicle suffering from critical injuries. He was sent to hospital and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Investigators say that there are two other people suffering from minor injuries and they don’t believe that alcohol was a factor.