February 18, 2018 11:20 am

Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in London

London police issued a suspect photo and description in connection with a fatal hit and run investigation.

London Police say the man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle has been arrested.

Bradley James Hill, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested by Six Nations Police Service Saturday. London Police then went to Oshweken in order to get Hill and bring him back to London.

Christina Smith, 32, was killed while trying to stop a driver from fleeing in a stolen Chevy Silverado on Feb. 8.

Police say the incident began just after 8:30 p.m., when officers spotted the stolen pickup truck around Hamilton Road and Egerton Street.

Soon after the vehicle was found abandoned nearby and police then got a call about a pickup truck being stolen from a nearby driveway. Smith was fatally struck by the vehicle, which was found abandoned the following morning.

Hill has been charged with manslaughter and is also facing a robbery charge in connection with the incident.

