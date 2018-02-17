1 person dead, 4 others injured in crash near Okotoks
RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal crash on 112 Street west, approximately 1 km north of Highway 549 Saturday night.
One person was killed and four others were taken to hospital in serious condition, according to RCMP.
No further details have been released about the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Traffic in the area was temporarily rerouted as police investigated.
