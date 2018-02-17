Jared Kushner could lose security clearance under new White House rules

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is one of many White House staff officials who could see their security clearances revoked.

In an effort to avoid another Rob Porter situation, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly announced Friday that he was strengthening the process for White House aides to receive security clearance.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is one dozens of staffers who have yet to receive approval for permanent status a year since Trump took office.

The Washington Post was recently told by two U.S. officials that they don’t think Kushner will receive clearance anytime soon.

The paper reported Saturday that Kushner requests more classified documents than almost anyone on Trump’s staff.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Kushner, told the Post that Kelly’s directive “will not affect Mr. Kushner’s ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the president.”

Kushner’s wide range of responsibilities likely play a large part in his number of requests. He is helping lead Trump’s efforts toward peace in the Middle East and is also a key contact between the administration and China.

Experts told the Post that Kushner is a security clearance “unicorn,” in that it is rare to see someone with his background have temporary access for such a lengthy time.

Last November, CNN and NBC News reported that that over 100 people working in Trump’s office did not have permanent security clearance including Kushner, his wife Ivanka Trump and and White House aide Porter, who resigned Feb. 7 following allegations of domestic abuse.

Chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, personnel director Johnny DeStefano, communications director Hope Hicks and policy adviser Stephen Miller are among those who had received received full top-level clearances, CNN reported.

Kelly’s announcement was an attempt to shore up security clearances in the wake of Porter’s resignation.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said earlier this week that the bureau had completed its background investigation of Porter in July and submitted the findings to the White House.

The White House has yet to outline a clear timeline on who knew what and when about Porter’s past, which includes domestic abuse allegations by his two ex-wives.

