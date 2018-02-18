Economy
February 18, 2018 6:22 pm

Edmonton Food Bank receives massive donation

By Web Producer  Global News

Hundreds of volunteers have put their energy towards providing a massive donation to the Edmonton Food Bank, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Eric Beck, Global News
The Edmonton Food Bank is receiving a considerable donation because of the effort of hundreds of volunteers.

An initiative organized by the Church of Christ and INCGiving Program that included about 600 volunteers is donating 445 boxes of non-perishable food items to the local food bank.

“We are here today to share something to those that are in need. We were once poor, but now that we’ve been blessed by the Lord we are trying to share something to our fellow man,” Church of Christ member Danilo San Pedro said.”

On Sunday, the volunteers gathered at fire station No. 10 to drop off the boxes.

“They just like to help out their community, the people in the community that are not so fortunate and any way they can give back and help out is good for both parties,” Edmonton Fire Rescue acting capt. Ken Freund said.

The volunteers spent the past two weeks collecting the non-perishable items.

