Edmonton Food Bank receives massive donation

The Edmonton Food Bank is receiving a considerable donation because of the effort of hundreds of volunteers.

An initiative organized by the Church of Christ and INCGiving Program that included about 600 volunteers is donating 445 boxes of non-perishable food items to the local food bank.

“We are here today to share something to those that are in need. We were once poor, but now that we’ve been blessed by the Lord we are trying to share something to our fellow man,” Church of Christ member Danilo San Pedro said.”

On Sunday, the volunteers gathered at fire station No. 10 to drop off the boxes.

“They just like to help out their community, the people in the community that are not so fortunate and any way they can give back and help out is good for both parties,” Edmonton Fire Rescue acting capt. Ken Freund said.

Hundreds of people from INCGiving in #yeg dropping off food donations to Fire Station No.10 for the @yegfoodbank. #yeg They’re forming two long lines to stack boxes of food inside the fire station. pic.twitter.com/ZkYSQr9icn — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) February 18, 2018

The volunteers spent the past two weeks collecting the non-perishable items.