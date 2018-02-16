World
February 16, 2018 11:48 pm
Updated: February 16, 2018 11:50 pm

Vatican sex crimes investigator meeting with Chilean abuse victim in New York

By Claudia Torrens The Associated Press

In this Feb. 11, 2018 photo, Juan Carlos Cruz, victim of Chilean pedophile priest Fernando Karadima, poses for a portrait in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

AP Photo/Carlos Giusti
NEW YORK – A Vatican sex-crimes investigator is meeting in New York with one of the key victims in the Chilean abuse scandal.

Saturday’s meeting between Archbishop Charles Scicluna and whistleblower Juan Carlos Cruz will take place at a Roman Catholic church in Manhattan.

Scicluna is investigating accusations against Bishop Juan Barros, a protege of Chile’s most notorious predator priest, the Rev. Fernando Karadima.

Cruz and two others have said Barros witnessed the abuse Karadima inflicted on them and ignored it. Barros has denied seeing or knowing of any abuse.

The scandal has tarred the reputation of Pope Francis. Francis angered many when he appointed Barros a bishop in 2015.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

