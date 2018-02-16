Russell Atma Bidesi convicted of 2nd-degree murder in Bradley McPherson’s Xmas Eve slaying

Russell Atma Bidesi has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 Christmas Eve slaying of Bradley McPherson, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Friday.

McPherson was at an after-hours Christmas party at a Surrey home when he was fatally shot.

JUSTICE FOR BRADLEY MCPHERSON: On Christmas Eve 2011, 27y/o Bradley McPherson was killed while at an after-hours party. Today, Russell Atma Bidesi was found guilty of 2nd degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court for Mr. McPherson's death. pic.twitter.com/aSTFSTPtba — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) February 16, 2018

He was 28 years old at the time.

Bidesi was arrested during the course of the investigation.

“This is a very positive outcome for IHIT,” Cpl. Frank Jang said in a release.

“The dedication and determination shown by our investigators and partners to bring justice in Mr. McPherson’s case was paramount.”

Bidesi’s trial began on Sept. 11, 2017. Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.