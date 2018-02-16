7.5 magnitude earthquake hits south of Mexico City

A 7.5 magnitude quake shook southern Mexico on Friday, a prolonged rumble that rocked buildings across the capital Mexico City.

The epicenter was close to the Pacific coast in the southern state of Oaxaca and had a depth of 26.7 miles (43 km), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is already reeling from an earthquake that caused widespread damage in September.

Oaxaca’s civil protection service said no damage had been reported so far.

In Mexico City, tall buildings swayed for more than a minute as seismic alarms sounded throughout the city, and tremors were felt as far away as Guatemala to the south.

Television images showed thousands of people in the streets in the city center, where crowds had gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

