GoFundMe set up for 8-year-old boy killed in St. Vital crash

Friends are hoping to raise funds to help the family of an 8-year-old boy killed in a crash cover his funeral costs.

An online obituary identified the young boy as Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam.

The grade three student was killed while crossing the street at a marked crosswalk on his way to Ecole Varennes Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: 8-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle on St. Anne’s Road

The crash happened on St. Anne’s Rd. around 8:20 a.m. Tesfamariam was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

In his obituary he is described as a child who was “very active, loved swimming, being outdoors, sleigh ride and spending time with his siblings, family and friends.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, his mother was with him at the time of the crash.

As of Friday afternoon $1,800 had been raised of the $10,000 goal.

The young boy’s funeral will be held on Saturday at St. Michael Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church at 357 Dufferin Avenue at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week the Louis Riel School Division issued a statement about the crash, saying teachers would be sharing the news with students.

“Please be assured that student support services are available for all students and families tomorrow and over the coming days. We are committed to providing a supportive space for the expressions of grief for staff and students to be able to cope with the loss of a student and classmate,” the statement read.

He is survived by his parents, two brothers and sister.