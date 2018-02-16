5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
February 16, 2018 5:25 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

By Staff Global News

Celebrate the Year of the Dog! Here are your five things to do this weekend around British Columbia.

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

1 – Lunar New Year Celebrations on Granville Island
Saturday February 17, 10:30am
Granville Island Public Market
https://lunarfestival.com/events/gi-lunar-new-year

2 – The Chinese New Year Parade
Sunday February 18, 11am
Downtown Vancouver (Start: Millennium Gate, Pender Street)

Story continues below
http://www.cbavancouver.ca/

3 – Digtal Media Youth Expo
Saturday February 17, 12-3pm
Digital Media Academy, North Vancouver
http://digitalmediayouthexpo.ca/

4 – Derby Tales Round the Campfire
Saturday February 17 12pm- 3pm
Derby Reach Regional Park, Langley
http://www.metrovancouver.org/events/calendar/langley/854/derby-tales-round-the-campfire

5 – Vancouver Wellness Show
February 17 & 18 10am-6pm
Vancouver Convention Centre
http://thewellnessshow.com/

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News