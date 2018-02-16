5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
1 – Lunar New Year Celebrations on Granville Island
Saturday February 17, 10:30am
Granville Island Public Market
https://lunarfestival.com/events/gi-lunar-new-year
2 – The Chinese New Year Parade
Sunday February 18, 11am
Downtown Vancouver (Start: Millennium Gate, Pender Street)
3 – Digtal Media Youth Expo
Saturday February 17, 12-3pm
Digital Media Academy, North Vancouver
http://digitalmediayouthexpo.ca/
4 – Derby Tales Round the Campfire
Saturday February 17 12pm- 3pm
Derby Reach Regional Park, Langley
http://www.metrovancouver.org/events/calendar/langley/854/derby-tales-round-the-campfire
5 – Vancouver Wellness Show
February 17 & 18 10am-6pm
Vancouver Convention Centre
http://thewellnessshow.com/
