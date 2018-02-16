Conservation Authority issues flood watch for London

It will be a wet and mild Family Day weekend in the London region.

On Friday afternoon, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority issued a flood watch bulletin, noting that warmer temperatures and rain will make for rising water levels and runoff.

The forecast is calling for a high of 0 C on Sunday but periods of rain with highs of 8 C and 9 C for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“Because of the amount of water already on the landscape in the form of fairly ripe snow, the lack of re-freezing temperatures forecast overnight, and three days of rain, there is the potential for a significant flood event,” said senior water resources engineer Mark Helsten.

Water levels are expected to remain stable over the weekend but rise rapidly on Monday, peaking Tuesday into Wednesday, then remain elevated throughout the week.