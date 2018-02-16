Selkirk teen missing after Winnipeg appointment

Selkirk RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Sherrie Silken Garson, 17, was in Winnipeg Feb. 15 for an appointment. Police said they were contacted at 6:15 p.m. after the girl failed to return to Selkirk.

She was last seen in the city earlier in the day on Charles Avenue.

Garson is described as 5’8” with brown eyes and short black hair. She was wearing a burgundy coat, black hoodie, black pants and white runners.

Anyone with information about Garson is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.