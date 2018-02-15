Canada
February 15, 2018 11:04 pm

Air Canada flight turns back to Toronto after severe turbulence, 2 injured

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Air Canada flight lands at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Oct. 15, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
A A

TORONTO – Paramedics say two people were injured after a plane departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport hit severe turbulence and was forced to turn back.

Peel Region paramedics say crews responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. Thursday and two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: ‘Terrifying’ Air Canada flight triggers past trauma for Thornhill mom

Air Canada says it happened on one of its passenger planes en route to San Jose, Costa Rica.

The airline says passengers will be departing to San Jose later Thursday on another aircraft.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Air Canada Flight
Air Canada Flight Turbulence
Air Canada turbulence
Costa Rica
Pearson International Airport
Toronto flight turbulence
Toronto Pearson International Airport
turbulence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News