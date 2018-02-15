Air Canada flight turns back to Toronto after severe turbulence, 2 injured

TORONTO – Paramedics say two people were injured after a plane departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport hit severe turbulence and was forced to turn back.

Peel Region paramedics say crews responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. Thursday and two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: ‘Terrifying’ Air Canada flight triggers past trauma for Thornhill mom

Air Canada says it happened on one of its passenger planes en route to San Jose, Costa Rica.

The airline says passengers will be departing to San Jose later Thursday on another aircraft.