Trump administration hints NAFTA withdrawal not imminent
Members of the Trump administration keep dropping hints that withdrawing from NAFTA is not in their current plans.
The latest example came Thursday when U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a gathering in Congress that he’s cautiously hopeful there will be a deal.
He refused to even discuss the potential consequences of a U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA when asked by a congressman – because, Mnuchin said, that’s not the U.S. administration’s main priority.
It’s the third such hint from a prominent member of the administration in recent days.
U.S. trade czar Bob Lighthizer, in a public meeting this week, said progress is being made in the renegotiation. He described the anxiety about a U.S. withdrawal as something in the past tense.
That’s after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he expects a NAFTA deal by year’s end.
