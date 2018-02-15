H2S ruled out of mysterious leak at Unity, Sask.
Residents of Unity, Sask., can now breathe a sigh of relief.
An investigation into a gas leak at a nearby waste disposal facility has concluded that compounds in the air on the evening of Jan. 2 were not hydrogen sulfide (H2S), a potentially deadly gas.
READ MORE: This oilpatch town was overcome by a mysterious odour. Now its residents are asking, what made us sick?
In a release from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Economy, air samples show the emissions were a mixture of petroleum hydrocarbons and sulfur-based compounds and this would explain the symptoms residents said they experienced.
According to the government, due to the low levels and short-term exposure to the compounds, no serious or long-term health effects are expected.
A full report on this incident is expected in the next several weeks and will outline what needs to be addressed to avoid a similar situation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.