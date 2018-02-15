Canada
February 15, 2018 2:08 pm
Updated: February 15, 2018 3:12 pm

H2S ruled out of mysterious leak at Unity, Sask.

By and Global News

Many people in Unity, Sask., became ill on Jan. 2 after they were overcome by a mysterious odour.

Dayne Winter / Global News
Residents of Unity, Sask., can now breathe a sigh of relief.

An investigation into a gas leak at a nearby waste disposal facility has concluded that compounds in the air on the evening of Jan. 2 were not hydrogen sulfide (H2S), a potentially deadly gas.

In a release from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Economy, air samples show the emissions were a mixture of petroleum hydrocarbons and sulfur-based compounds and this would explain the symptoms residents said they experienced.

According to the government, due to the low levels and short-term exposure to the compounds, no serious or long-term health effects are expected.

A full report on this incident is expected in the next several weeks and will outline what needs to be addressed to avoid a similar situation.

