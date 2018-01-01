World
January 1, 2018 7:49 pm

4 American Airlines passengers taken to hospital after foul odour reported in cabin

By Staff The Associated Press

File photo

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
A A

BOSTON – American Airlines says a mechanical issue has forced a plane to return to the gate at Boston’s Logan Airport, and four people have been taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

WCVB-TV reports the airline says passengers reported an odour in the cabin Monday before the plane was scheduled to leave Boston. It was headed to Charlotte.

Officials say the plane returned to the gate and three crew members and a passenger were taken to hospitals.

READ MORE: ‘Toxic’ cabin air on your flight linked to cancer, neurological problems: WHO report

The Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed that four people were transported.

The airline says the plane was taken out of service because of a mechanical issue and the passengers would be transported on a different plane.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Airline
airline delay
Airline Travel
airplane mechanical problems
American Airlines
American Airlines mechanical problems
American Airlines passengers hospitalized

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News