Tour of Alberta calling it quits due to economic conditions, funding concerns

After five years, the ATB Tour of Alberta has been cancelled.

The Alberta Peloton Association announced Thursday the society will cease operations and discontinue all future planned events, after hosting the ATB Tour of Alberta for five years.

“This decision did not come easily,” board chair Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson said in a media release.

“However, with the current economic conditions and decreases in traditional funding sources, we had no other option.”

The Tour of Alberta began in 2013. Over five years, the event has been held in 19 Alberta communities, hosting 525 professional cyclists from 33 countries.

“The ATB Tour of Alberta was one of North America’s top cycling events and brought some of the world’s best cyclists to the province of Alberta. We are very proud of the positive impact this event has had in showcasing Alberta’s people, communities and landscapes to the world,” Hansen-Carlson said.

“We wish to express our sincere thanks to the partners, communities, vendors, volunteers, staff, cyclists, teams and fans that made the ATB Tour of Alberta a success over the last five years.”

Last year, the four-stage race started in Jasper National Park and eventually made its way through Spruce Grove and Edmonton.