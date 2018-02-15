It’s a girl: Penguin born at West Edmonton Mall

There’s a new penguin at West Edmonton Mall (WEM) after an African penguin hatched five weeks ago at the Sea Life Caverns attraction.

The new addition is the fourth penguin to be hatched at the mall in four years, and the 15th since Marine Life opened in 1985.

The chick’s mother, Tweeblik, was also hatched at WEM in 1998. Her father, Pita, was hatched 15 years ago at Baltimore Zoo in 2003 and came to WEM in 2008.

The chick is spending most of her time in her parents’ territory, but the mall says she is exploring more each day. Soon she will interact with the other 18 penguins that live in the marine life attraction.