Penguin walk returns to the Calgary Zoo for 2018

The Calgary Zoo announced on Monday that its penguin walk will be returning for another year.

The daily event takes king penguins on a stroll from the Penguin Plunge exhibit down to Discovery Trail Bridge and back up to the birds’ habitat.

READ MORE: It’s so cold in Calgary, it’s too chilly for penguins at the Calgary Zoo

When the penguin walk starts up again on Wednesday, Jan. 17 it will mark the sixth year it’s being held.

Zoo guests may see as many as 10 king penguins participating in the walk, including Diana, Grace, Hera, Arthur, Caesar, Tut, Solomon, Nero and Edward. In addition, the zoo said their newest king penguin, Cleo, who hatched on Aug. 1, may be taking part.

“We welcome Calgarians to come cheer them on, fall in love, and go home inspired to make small changes to help wildlife,” spokesperson Chrissy Begus said in a news release.

READ MORE: Baby giraffe dies just days after birth at Calgary Zoo

The birds will walk every day at 11 a.m., but the event is weather dependent and will be cancelled if the temperature climbs higher than 5 C, drops below -25 C, or wind exceeds 20 km/h.