February 15, 2018 1:25 pm
Updated: February 15, 2018 1:26 pm

Rutland home badly damaged in fire

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News
Kelly Hayes/Global News
A home in the Rutland area of Kelowna has been badly damaged by fire.

The blaze began just before 9 a.m. Thursday and originated in a garage before spreading to a home at 520 Argyll Road.

Neighbours reported hearing explosions after the fire started.

Flames also destroyed a vehicle.

Neighbours told Global Okanagan they believe an elderly woman who lives in the residence made it out safely.

-With files from Kelly Hayes 

