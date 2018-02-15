Rutland home badly damaged in fire

A home in the Rutland area of Kelowna has been badly damaged by fire.

The blaze began just before 9 a.m. Thursday and originated in a garage before spreading to a home at 520 Argyll Road.

Neighbours reported hearing explosions after the fire started.

Flames also destroyed a vehicle.

Neighbours told Global Okanagan they believe an elderly woman who lives in the residence made it out safely.

-With files from Kelly Hayes