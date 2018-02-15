Amy Schumer secretly marries chef Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is officially a married woman, tying the knot with chef Chris Fischer.

The actress confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Thursday, with the caption: “Yup.”

Schumer, 36, and Fischer wed in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, as first reported by Us Weekly.



The publication confirmed in November that Schumer and the 37-year-old chef were dating after they were spotted looking cozy during a romantic dinner in New York.

People also confirms the couple’s wedded bliss ahead of Valentine’s Day.

According to The Blast, Schumer and Fischer rented a private Malibu home for the nuptials, with celebrity guests including Larry David, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence in attendance.

Schumer and Fischer were dating for just a few months before the I Feel Pretty actress took to Instagram to go public with their romance on Sunday, posting a photo of her kissing the chef at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party.

Despite Schumer keeping fairly quiet about the new man in her life, her friend Bridget Everett recently spoke out to say the star was smitten.

“Amy’s very happy,” she told Us back in December. She also added that she’d already met Fischer, who lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Schumer has now experienced her own wedding joy, but it remains to be seen if anyone crashed her ceremony as she’s managed to do at other weddings over the years.

In June 2017, Schumer made a surprise appearance at newlywed Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates’ wedding shoot in London’s Mayfair.

The comedienne was on her way to meet Stella McCartney at the time, but made sure to allow the newlyweds to take snaps near her silver Mercedes.

The bride told E! News: “She got out of her car and asked for a pic with us. She congratulated us and she let us take some photos by her car!”

Not only that, Schumer also crashed an Irish wedding party at a Dublin pub with Judd Apatow back in 2015.

That same year, she then photobombed couple Joseph Turnage and Brandon Moore’s engagement shoot while jogging in Central Park.