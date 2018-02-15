Canada
February 15, 2018 11:06 am

Ex PQ leader André Boisclair pleads guilty to impaired driving

By The Canadian Press

Former PQ leader André Boisclair exits a police station in Quebec City, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Boisclair has been convicted of impaired driving, refusal to obey a police order and obstructing justice.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vincent Fradet
A A

Former Parti Québécois (PQ) leader André Boisclair has been fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to impaired driving, refusal to obey an order and obstruction of justice.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ex-PQ leader André Boisclair arrested for suspected drunk driving

Boisclair entered the pleas in a Quebec City courtroom Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair seeks $200,000 in damages

The 51-year-old was arrested last November after his car struck a lamppost.

READ MORE: Former PQ leader André Boisclair in hot water, again

He has also had his driver’s licence suspended for a year.

READ MORE: André Boisclair to respond to allegations

Boisclair was granted an absolute discharge, which will allow him to continue travelling back and forth to the United States.

READ MORE: André Boisclair leaves diplomatic post

The longtime provincial politician served as PQ leader between November 2005 and May 2007.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andre Boisclair
Andre Boisclair impaired driving
Andre Boisclair plead guilty
Impaired Driving
Parti Quebecois
PQ impaired driving
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News