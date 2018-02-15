Kelowna Rockets tamed by Red Deer Rebels

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-1 to the Red Deer Rebels on Valentine’s Day at Prospera Place.

The game was scoreless through two periods, but the Rockets held a 26-8 advantage in shots over the Rebels through 40 minutes.

It took all the way until the third period but Josh Tarzwell(8) opened the scoring 2:19 into the final frame. With 9:50 to go Kyle Topping(19) beat Rebels goaltender Riley Lamb on a Kelowna power play to even things up at 1-1. 58 seconds later Brandon Hagel(10) regained the Rebels lead. Reese Johnson(19) extended Red Deer’s lead to 3-1 at 13:21. Mason McCarty(30) found the empty net with 59 seconds remaining and the Rockets fell 4-1.

Brodan Salmond’s record falls to 7-8-0-1 after stopping 14 of the 17 shots he faced as Kelowna outshot Red Deer 37-18.

Kelowna’s record is now 34-18-4-1.

Following Valentines Day the Rockets will head to Kamloops to renew their rivalry with the Blazers on Friday night in the first of back-to-back weekend games. Kelowna will then head back home to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7:00pm on Friday night and 7:05pm on Saturday.