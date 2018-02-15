Bill Kelly: Who can we believe in the Patrick Brown scandal?

The Patrick Brown fiasco took a bizarre twist yesterday when CTV News admitted that there were parts of their story about allegations of sexual misconduct against Brown were not totally accurate.

Apparently, one of the alleged victims was, in fact, not underage and was not in high school as CTV had earlier reported.

The implications of this revelation are wide-ranging.

As far as Brown is concerned, this latest twist may take him out of the realm of criminal behaviour, but there are still monumental concerns about his ethical compass, and he is, by no means, out of the woods yet.

But, the focus now swings to the journalistic integrity of CTV News.

The first rule of journalism is to check and double check sources and details about a story, especially a story as explosive as the allegations against Brown.

The rule in most newsrooms is if in doubt, leave it out; so why did CTV screw this up?

Were they duped? Did they not do their homework?

CTV issued a statement, stating that they stand by their story, but since part of the story was false, it casts doubt on the accuracy of the entire story.

Journalistic integrity has been compromised, and when that happens, we all lose.

