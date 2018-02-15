B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver’s defamation lawsuit against professor dismissed

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a 2011 defamation lawsuit by Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

It dates back to when Weaver was a professor at the University of Victoria (UVic).

Coverage of Andrew Weaver on Globalnews.ca:

The case centered around an article written by retired University of Winnipeg geography professor Timothy Ball titled, “Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years.”

It referred to Weaver, who argued that Ball implied he was corrupt and incompetent.

Ball argued that the article was about climate science and general politics, not Weaver specifically, and the judge agreed.

READ MORE: Andrew Weaver blames John Horgan’s staff for LNG dustup

The judge dismissed Weaver’s claim because the article was “rife with error and inaccuracies” and was poorly written, saying the questionable validity of the report did not genuinely threaten Weaver’s reputation.

The two parties are left to deal with costs.