B.C. government ad promoting wine didn’t break any trade rules: expert

The B.C. government recently paid for a full page ad in a Vancouver newspaper asking British Columbians to support their province’s wine industry amid the ongoing dispute with Alberta.

But did that ad break free trade rules?

READ MORE: B.C. Liberals claim ‘wine war’ with Alberta has jeopardized natural gas pipeline

UBC professor and trade expert John Ries said the government-paid ad could be seen as a subsidy, but it’s not really breaking the rules.

He also said the chances of a country bringing it up for a dispute resolution with NAFTA or the Word Trade Organization (WTO) are slim.

READ MORE: B.C. government announces April will be ‘B.C. wine month’

“A subsidy has to cause a threat of material injury in the complainant country, and I don’t think the B.C. wine industry is big enough to cause material injury,” he said.

Ries said B.C.’s wine industry isn’t a big enough player in countries like Chile or the U.S. to even notice.

READ MORE: B.C. urges wine drinkers to buy local amid Alberta boycott

He added that if anyone has a bone to pick with the ad, it will be Alberta.