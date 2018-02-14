Police searching for man wanted in 5 Calgary bank robberies

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with five separate bank robberies in Calgary, and are hoping the public may recognize a truck seen leaving the scene of some of those robberies.

Investigators said between Nov. 18 and Jan. 24, a man entered five banks across the city and claimed to have a firearm. Police said he demanded cash and ran away with an “undisclosed amount of money.”

“No firearm was ever produced and no one was injured in any of the robberies, a statement read.

Police said a silver or grey Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck (model year between 2009 and 2014) was spotted leaving the scene of some of the robberies.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40s to early-50s, 5’6” to 5’10” tall with an average build, pale complexion and “salt and pepper-coloured” facial stubble. He appeared to be walking with a slouch.

Police said they have reason to believe the suspect either lives in or frequently visits Airdrie, in addition to spending time in Calgary.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the robbery tip line at 403-428-8787. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-8477