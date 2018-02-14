Bill of love tabled as Quebec MNA proposes at national assembly

Valentine’s Day is all about romance and grand gestures — even at Quebec’s national assembly.

As he was speaking in front of his colleagues Wednesday, Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) MNA Eric Lefebvre started explaining that spouses don’t necessarily make the choice to go into political life — but they do make sacrifices.

The Arthabaska politician spoke of the support he has received from his longtime partner, Geneviève Laliberté, who was sitting in the press gallery.

“Thank you for being in my life,” he said, before telling his colleagues that he would deviate from the norm and take a moment to address Laliberté.

He then drew out a box and asked her “Will you marry me?”

Cheers erupted. By the way, she said yes.

