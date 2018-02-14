672
B.C. to get new area code by 2019

By Assignment Editor/News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. Metro Vancouver is set to get a new area code, starting next May.

Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press
B.C. is getting another area code, as 672 will join the ranks of 604, 778, 250 and 236 in May 2019.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says the new code is needed because existing area codes are expected to be filled with phone numbers by April 2021.

The 672 code is expected to go into effect May 2019, which should give phone companies enough time to put the new area code into rotation before the province runs out of phone numbers.

The last time B.C. received a new area code was in 2013.

