Blowing snow advisory issued for Saskatoon, central Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melfort and much of central Saskatchewan for hazardous travel conditions expected due to reduced visibility in blowing snow.
An arctic cold front pushing southward through central Saskatchewan will bring gusty winds and very poor visibilities in snow and blowing snow.
Visibilities may drop very suddenly with the passage of the cold front with the poor visibilities lasting a few hours before improving as winds diminish.
Much colder air follows in the wake of this cold front.
Motorists planning to head out on roads are advised to use caution and check in with Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before heading out.
