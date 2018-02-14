Blowing snow advisory issued for Saskatoon, central Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melfort and much of central Saskatchewan for hazardous travel conditions expected due to reduced visibility in blowing snow.

An arctic cold front pushing southward through central Saskatchewan will bring gusty winds and very poor visibilities in snow and blowing snow.

Saskatoon Police have issued a travel advisory for worsening road conditions & are advising drivers to use caution when traveling https://t.co/UMImGYk0Uk #yxe #Sask #skstorm #yxetraffic pic.twitter.com/sPxV8uZoU0 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 14, 2018

Cold front pushing through this morning is bringing in snow & picking up winds, which is why visibilities will be reduced at times today https://t.co/UMImGYk0Uk #yxe #skstorm #Sask pic.twitter.com/FU1G8ifGHC — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 14, 2018

READ MORE: 63% of B.C. drivers set to repeat last year’s winter-driving mistakes

Visibilities may drop very suddenly with the passage of the cold front with the poor visibilities lasting a few hours before improving as winds diminish.

Much colder air follows in the wake of this cold front.

Motorists planning to head out on roads are advised to use caution and check in with Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before heading out.

For the latest weather alerts, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.