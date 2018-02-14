Crime
Quebec man found guilty of sexually assaulting Ontario woman who later took her own life

Kassidi Coyle, 20, pictured above, took her own life four months after she was sexually assaulted in 2016.

BARRIE, Ont. – A man has been found guilty in Barrie, Ont., of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman who killed herself before the case got to trial.

Superior Court Justice Robert Gattrell said he had no doubt as to the accused’s guilt.

Shawn Roy’s victim, 20-year-old Kassidi Coyle, took her own life four months after the incident in 2016.

However, the judge ruled that statements she had made right after the attack were admissible as evidence.

Roy, 39, who lives in Quebec, had argued he didn’t remember what happened after he mistakenly climbed into the wrong bed at a friend’s house in the early hours of July 1, 2016.

He said he panicked when he realized someone else was in the bed and left.

