Bill Kelly: The right to bare arms

Kim Campbell is no stranger to controversy.

She was ridiculed years ago for suggesting that an election campaign was no time to discuss policy issues, but that statement pales in comparison to her tweet from a couple of days ago, where she admonishes female TV broadcasters who wear sleeveless dresses.

READ MORE: Kim Campbell says wearing sleeveless outfits ‘undermines’ women on TV

She says, in part: “I have always felt it was demeaning to the women … bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas.”

Campbell used an essay by public speaking coach Nick Morgan to substantiate her views.



Story continues below I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses- often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women and this suggests that I am right. Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas! https://t.co/plBRrrtqKV — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) February 13, 2018

In fact, Morgan takes his criticism of women’s fashion one step further, suggesting that “if you show up in front of us with skin exposed, we’re only going to think about your body.”

It sounds like he’s channelling Harvey Weinstein, which makes it even more baffling why Campbell would endorse such a statement.

ANALYSIS: Don’t tell me what to wear Kim Campbell

Many of my female media colleagues took to social media to slam Campbell for her comments, and with good reason.

Just what kind of message is Campbell sending?

For years, women were told that if they wanted to succeed in business, they had to dress like men and act like men to be taken seriously.

I thought that we’d moved on from that misguided, misogynist mindset, but Campbell’s bare arms comment tells us we still have a long way to go.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News