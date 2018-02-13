Highway 1 to be closed near Revelstoke amid avalanche control on Wednesday morning

CORRECTION: The stretch of Highway 1 near Revelstoke will be closed between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. It is not currently closed.

An 18-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 near Revelstoke will be closed in both directions on Wednesday morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The closure is happening at a point between 26 kilometres and eight kilometres west of the city in B.C.’s Columbia-Shuswap region, according to DriveBC.

And it’s coming as crews conduct avalanche control in the area.

Revelstoke sits in a region where there’s “extreme” avalanche danger at alpine levels, and “considerable” danger at the treeline and below, according to Avalanche Canada.

