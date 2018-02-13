Lethbridge university students share their worst Valentine’s Day stories

Whether you like it or not, Valentine’s Day is upon us.

For some, Feb. 14 is a time to celebrate with their significant other. For others, it can be a day to forget.

We asked University of Lethbridge students about their worst Valentine’s Day.

Jazmine Farley

Jazmine Farley, a psychology student from Calgary, had a rough Valentine’s Day when she just began dating.

She said she was in middle school when her boyfriend of one month broke her heart on the 14th of February.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, so I don’t want to be together anymore,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, why not?’ He’s like, ‘Because I don’t want to spend Valentine’s Day with you,’” Farley recalled. “Then I spent Valentine’s Day with my mom eating ice cream.”

She said she got over it a couple years later but admits getting dumped on Valentine’s Day is something she hopes to never experience again.

Katie Vanderkolk

Katie Vanderkolk, an archeology major from Drumheller, said her worst Valentine’s Day was when her ex chose not to celebrate.

“I asked him if he’d been planning anything and it was later in the evening at this point and he’s like, ‘Oh, is it Valentine’s Day today?’” Vanderkolk told Global News on Tuesday.

She said she wasn’t expecting him to go all out but hoped to at least be acknowledged.

“I was expecting something small and nothing special happened.”

Vanderkolk has a new boyfriend this February and has already been informed that he bought her a gift for Valentine’s Day. She said she’s taking him out for dinner in return.

Ronald DeGagne

Ronald DeGagne, a third year political science student from Lethbridge, said his worst Valentine’s Day was last year when didn’t have that special someone to celebrate with.

He said he woke up in the morning to his Facebook feed full of happy couples enjoying the day.

“I didn’t really have a Valentine, so I put in my status, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to Ronny, you sexy beast.’

“It was one of my most liked statuses but it didn’t change the fact that I was lonely on Valentine’s Day.”

To avoid disappointment this year, DeGagne said he had plans to ask a girl to be his Valentine on Tuesday.

If successful, he intends to take her for dinner and buy her chocolate.

Natalia Paniagua

Natalia Paniagua moved to Lethbridge from Mexico about one month ago for school. She said she was once stood up on Valentine’s Day.

It was in high school and she made dinner plans with her friends and they decided to invite dates for each other. All showed up, except hers.

“I realized like at 11 o’clock that he wasn’t going there, so it was pretty tough,” Paniagua said.

This year, however, she won’t have to worry about someone bailing on her as she has two midterms to prepare for.